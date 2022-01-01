Bernalillo restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bernalillo restaurants
More about Chalkboard Eats
Chalkboard Eats
288 Prarie Star Road, Bernalillo
|Popular items
|Mac N Chz
|$3.00
Warm and creamy mac and cheese. Add Green Chile Yum $1.00
|Smokey Frito Pie
|$7.00
Large portion of Fritos with our NM Red Chile Beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.00
Toasted Croissant, Scrambled egg and cheese. Add Ham $2 Bacon $2 Pulled Pork $2 Add Brisket $3
Add Hash Browns $3
More about Bosque Brewing Co. - Bosque North
Bosque Brewing Co. - Bosque North
834 W. NM Hwy. 550, Bernalillo
More about Bad Ass Coffee - Bernalillo
Bad Ass Coffee - Bernalillo
965 US-550, Bernalillo