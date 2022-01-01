Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Horn restaurants you'll love

Big Horn restaurants
  • Big Horn

Must-try Big Horn restaurants

The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out at The Bozeman Stable image

STEAKS

The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out

158 Johnson St., Big Horn

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bareback Jack Spare Ribs$24.00
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
Bronco Burger$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
Steak Out Salad$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out
The Brinton Bistro image

 

The Brinton Bistro

239 Brinton Road, Big Horn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro Wedge$11.00
Romaine Wedge with Maple Vinaigrette, Bacon, Candied Nuts, Goat Cheese, Apples, Dried Cranberries, & Tomato Gastrique
Bistro Wedge$11.00
Romaine Wedge with Maple Vinaigrette, Bacon, Candied Nuts, Apples, Dried Cranberries, & Tomato Gastrique
Pulled Pork Huevos Rancheros$16.00
Luminous North Fork Brown Beer Injected Pork, Blue and Yellow Corn Tostada, Black Beans, Green Chili Sauce, Red Pepper Crema, Avocado Puree, and Cilantro. Topped with a Fried Egg.
More about The Brinton Bistro
Big Horn Mercantile image

 

Big Horn Mercantile

210 Johnson St, Big Horn

No reviews yet
More about Big Horn Mercantile
