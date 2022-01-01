Big Horn restaurants you'll love
Must-try Big Horn restaurants
More about The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out
STEAKS
The Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out
158 Johnson St., Big Horn
|Popular items
|Bareback Jack Spare Ribs
|$24.00
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
|Bronco Burger
|$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
|Steak Out Salad
|$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Brinton Bistro
The Brinton Bistro
239 Brinton Road, Big Horn
|Popular items
|Bistro Wedge
|$11.00
Romaine Wedge with Maple Vinaigrette, Bacon, Candied Nuts, Goat Cheese, Apples, Dried Cranberries, & Tomato Gastrique
|Pulled Pork Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
Luminous North Fork Brown Beer Injected Pork, Blue and Yellow Corn Tostada, Black Beans, Green Chili Sauce, Red Pepper Crema, Avocado Puree, and Cilantro. Topped with a Fried Egg.