Bigfoot BBQ

Chicken Strips$12.99
Half Rack of Ribs$21.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
BBQ Plate w/2 Meat$22.99
Your choice of 2 of our smoked meats, served with 2 sides and house made cornbread
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Smoked chicken sauced with our house made BBQ served on a toasted bun with pickles slices
Corn Bread$1.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
12 hour smoked pork shoulder, hand pulled and served on a toasted bun with pickle slices
Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)$38.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Smoked Chopped Beef, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
Kids BBQ Sandwich$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
Hickory Smoked Chopped Beef$13.49
14 hour smoked chopped beef, house rubbed and BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun
House Made Fruit Cobbler$4.99
Scratch made with butter, sugar and love!
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
