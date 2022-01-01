Bikeeny Caffe

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

No reviews yet

"Zuru Zuru (ずるずる)" is the sound made from slurping ramen noodles.

Slurping ramen loudly is a customary way to savor the dish in Japanese culture. Japanese people believe that slurping the ramen help bring out the flavors and enhance the experience of enjoying the ramen.

"Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi" is a Japanese street noodle shop serving ramens based on 18-hours of Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, a variety of Donburi (Rice Bowls), with many Vegan and Gluten-Free options.

In addition to traditional ramen flavors, Our staff strives to serve our guests unique flavors completed through high-quality ingredients and attention. We encourage our guests to add different toppings to suit their palette. Slurp, sip, savor, and repeat.

-To slurp, forget everything your mom has taught you about table manners and enjoy making a slurping sound loudly when you eat.

