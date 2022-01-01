Go
Bikeeny Caffe

Locally roasted, sustainable beans, exclusive house-made pastries called Bikeenies and impeccable customer service.

62 Summer Street

Popular Items

Four Pack Bikeenies$7.55
European style pastry made of flaky dough with fillings such as fruit, nuts or cheese or chocolate. Made from scratch in house and takes four days to make, from the dough to the fillings.
One Bikeeny$1.95
One individual, bite size, pastry. Made right here, in Malden, from scratch, with sustainably sourced ingredients. This is our specialty. It takes 37 hours to make one batch of these. Buttery, flaky, melts in your mouth experience with various fillings such as nuts, fruit, cheese or chocolate.
Latte
Northern Italian Style Espresso with steamed milk and a layer of foam on top. A good opportunity for latte art in the hands of our skilled baristas.
Pesto Caprese$8.45
Fresh white mozzarella, tomatoes and a pine nut, basil pesto (has parmesan). Toasted nicely in the panini for you to enjoy. A great vegetarian option.
Iced Craft Flavored Latte
House Special Iced lattes. A customer favorite, our pride and joy.
Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel.
Mounds of Joy = Chocolate Coconut.
Can be made Decaf.
The Works$7.45
This sandwich has Everything on it: Lettuce, Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato and Egg on a toasted potato bun. A little mayo, salt and pepper to finish it off.
Eggs are soft boiled, just how we like them, oozing with goodness.
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee over ice. Weekly roasted beans make this a uniquely refreshing experience.
Cold Brew
Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. Made in house, over 24 hours. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. It's our number one selling item.
Craft Flavored Latte
Our house specialty latte drinks. Naturally sweetened to perfection. Try them all.
Elon's Latte = Mocha Caramel.
Mounds of joy = Chocolate Coconut.
Can be made Decaf.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$6.25
Smoked bacon and white cheddar over a soft boiled egg. The toasted potato bun give it integrity, with just a touch of salt and pepper. Not your average bodega sandwich.
Location

62 Summer Street

Malden MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

No reviews yet

"Zuru Zuru (ずるずる)" is the sound made from slurping ramen noodles.
Slurping ramen loudly is a customary way to savor the dish in Japanese culture. Japanese people believe that slurping the ramen help bring out the flavors and enhance the experience of enjoying the ramen.
"Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi" is a Japanese street noodle shop serving ramens based on 18-hours of Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, a variety of Donburi (Rice Bowls), with many Vegan and Gluten-Free options.
In addition to traditional ramen flavors, Our staff strives to serve our guests unique flavors completed through high-quality ingredients and attention. We encourage our guests to add different toppings to suit their palette. Slurp, sip, savor, and repeat.
-To slurp, forget everything your mom has taught you about table manners and enjoy making a slurping sound loudly when you eat.

