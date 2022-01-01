Go
Billikens Smokehouse

Who says BBQ can't be Fancy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

623 Caroline St • $$

Avg 4.8 (183 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything But The Smoker$40.99
Half Rack$15.00
Quart$12.00
Jalapeno Sausage Dog$15.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

623 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
