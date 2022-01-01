Billikens Smokehouse
Who says BBQ can't be Fancy!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
623 Caroline St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
623 Caroline St
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Italian Station
Italian Coffee Bakery Shop
FOODE + Mercantile
Our food and our service proudly Southern-inspired, but with unexpected twists. We believe eating should be comfortable, relaxed and surrounded with great memories!
Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen
Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold.
Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.
Capital Ale House
Come on in and enjoy!