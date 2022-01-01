Go
Bin 707 Foodbar

Seasonal Colorado Cuisine from local & Colorado sources. We Aim to Please!

225 N 5TH ST, STE 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BinBurger$16.00
Potato Bun | White Cheddar | Skinny Fries
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Seared Salmon$33.00
English Pea | Turnip | Fingerlings | Asparagus Sabayon
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Butter Lettuces$13.00
Vermouth Vin | Herbs | Aged Cheddar | Strawberries
VeggieBurger$16.00
Fermented Grain, Confit Mushroom and House Kimchi Patty | Potato Bun | White Cheddar | Skinny Fries
Our GF Take on the famous Milk Bar Pie$12.00
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Pie$12.00
Chocolate Mousse | Marshmallow | Caramel | Pretzel Crust
Roasted Beets | Citrus | Puffed Beet Crisp | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee - dinner$15.00
Citrus | Grains | Sage Honey Yogurt | Frisee | Beet & Tapioca Cracker
Side Truffle Aioli$2.00
Cheese & Charcuterie$29.00
Pickles & Preserves | Sourdough
Skinny Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Daily | Twice Cooked | The Real Deal French Fries
Location

225 N 5TH ST, STE 105

Grand Junction CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

