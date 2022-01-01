Bin 707 Foodbar
Seasonal Colorado Cuisine from local & Colorado sources. We Aim to Please!
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105
Popular Items
Location
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105
Grand Junction CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Junct'n Square Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Moody's
Moody's is a speakeasy themed lounge featuring handcrafted food and cocktails.
Tacoparty
Contemporary Southwestern Cuisine from local Colorado and Regional Sources - We collect an 18% Service Charge in addition to your check rather than gratuity. Our belief is that every Tacoparty employee contributes to your service. Unlike traditional gratuity, the 18% service charge will be distributed to our entire team
626 on Rood - Seasonal American Dining and Wine Bar
Come Enjoy 626 Grab N' Go! Open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 7:30PM