Birch Run restaurants you'll love

Incredible Burger - Birch Run

12240 South Beyer Road, Birch Run

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The BBQ Bacon$11.99
Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.
The Flamin' Hot$10.99
One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
The Signature Incredible$9.99
Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
More about Incredible Burger - Birch Run
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run

8827 Main St., Birch Run

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Burger$13.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Bacon BBQ$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run
Beamers Bar & Grill - 11850 Gera Road

11850 Gera Road, Birch Run

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Burger$11.99
1/3 lb Burger Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
Grilled Cheese$6.99
American Cheese on White Bread
Southwest Eggrolls$8.99
More about Beamers Bar & Grill - 11850 Gera Road

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

