Birch Run restaurants you'll love

Incredible Burger - Birch Run
12240 South Beyer Road, Birch Run
Popular items
The BBQ Bacon
$11.99
Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.
The Flamin' Hot
$10.99
One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
The Signature Incredible
$9.99
Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Birch Run
8827 Main St., Birch Run
Popular items
Create Your Own Burger
$13.50
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Crispy Cheese Bacon
$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Bacon BBQ
$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato,
BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.