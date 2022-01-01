Go
Birravino image

Birravino

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

6624 Reviews

$$

183 Riverside Ave

Red Bank, NJ 07701

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Big Vic$19.00
romaine, roasted pepper, salami, provolone, red onion, olive, oregano
Arancini$17.00
rice balls, tomato confit, mozzarella
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana$29.00
eggplant, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, tomato, rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce
Pollo Limone$30.00
chicken breast, lemon, capers, spinach risotto
Caesar$17.00
baby gem romaine, anchovy, focaccia, Grana Padano, crispy capers
Polpette$17.00
Big Vic's meatballs, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano
Pollo Alla Parmigiana$30.00
breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, rigatoni
Spaghetti + MB$20.00
Big Vic's meatball, spaghetti, tomato, olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

183 Riverside Ave, Red Bank NJ 07701

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Catch 19

No reviews yet

What does it mean to be together? For moons upon moons generations have interacted and grown into a unified force. Human interaction has been something that we don’t quite give enough thought to. We take it for granted during our busy lives. At Catch 19, social togetherness is our foundation. Unique experiences leave a long lasting impression. Great food, atmosphere and hospitality are key ingredients for social interaction.
Visuals are everything. Whether it’s watching the game on the big screen or enjoying the creatively stunning artwork throughout Catch 19. Let’s experience life together. Make memories that you won’t forget. We’ll help you create long lasting experiences whether its experiencing our delicious meals or enjoying a beautiful private party.
Together we can achieve great things. Next time you are on Broad Street, look for Number 19. Just promise us you’re ready to experience something unique….together.

Surf Taco - Red Bank

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two River Theater

No reviews yet

Order ahead to save time! Two River Theater now has preordering for Concessions! Follow the QR code or link to view our menus. Come a little early to enjoy a drink or save time or avoid the line during intermission.

Good Life Organic Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Birravino

orange star4.4 • 6624 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston