Go
Toast

Bistro Don Giovanni

Serving Napa Valley great regional italian food
for 30 years, with amazing garden and vineyards view, beautiful wood burning pizza oven and open kitchen, beautiful French red marble bar counter

PIZZA

4110 Howard lane • $$$

Avg 4.7 (9755 reviews)

Popular Items

RAVIOLI LEMON CREAM$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
lemon cream sauce
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$27.00
pasta with housemade meat balls, tomato
RAVIOLI HALF and HALF$28.00
spinach, pecorino, bellwether ricotta
half tomato sauce, half lemon cream sauce
INSALATA MISTA$17.00
chicories, apples, candied walnuts
goat cheese, pomegranate
moscatel vinaigrette
PIZZA MARGHERITA$23.00
tomato, basil, mozzarella di latte
MANDILLI$27.00
silk handkerchief pasta
authentic genovese pesto
CAESAR$18.00
croutons, parmigiano reggiano, anchovy
SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON FILET$36.00
mashed potatoes, tomato-chive butter
BEET & HARICOT VERTS$17.00
avocado, fennel, roquefort vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4110 Howard lane

Napa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fume Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Great food, seasonally inspired menus straight from the farmer's market and regional growers, personal service, and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
We build strong ties with local growers and producers of only the freshest produce, meats, cheeses and wines. Our menu, and the friendly welcome you receive when you enter our dining room, reflect my passion for delivering the very best experience to every customer, every night.

Soda Canyon Store

No reviews yet

Soda Canyon Store has been providing Napa Valley locals & visitors with delicious, healthful meals, snacks and picnic provisions since 1946. Boasting fresh, housemade hot & cold deli items, breakfast, brunch & lunch specialties, artisan coffee & espresso drinks & locally produced wine, beer & beverage selections, Soda Canyon Store has something delicious for everyone!

La Taquiza Fish Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunshine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston