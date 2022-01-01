Bistro Don Giovanni
Serving Napa Valley great regional italian food
for 30 years, with amazing garden and vineyards view, beautiful wood burning pizza oven and open kitchen, beautiful French red marble bar counter
PIZZA
4110 Howard lane • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4110 Howard lane
Napa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
