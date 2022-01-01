Go
Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food

We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115 • $$

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Caesar Salad$10.95
Filet Steak Medallions$26.95
Steak Tacos$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

