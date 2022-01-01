Bitters Cocktail Bar & Food
We’re dedicated to growing and supporting all things craft. From the farm to our kitchen, from the brewery to our taps, sourcing ingredients from the garden and using them in our craft cocktails. We strive to promote and tell the story of craft culture while offering a unique experience every time and in every way.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115 • $$
Location
1455 N SCOTTSDALE RD #115
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
