Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve cake

The Maroon Door image

 

The Maroon Door

418 N. Main St., Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birthday Cake Trifle$9.00
Birthday Cake Mousse, Cake Pieces, Birthday Cake Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
More about The Maroon Door
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia

302 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.95
One large homemade crab cake with sweet lump and claw meat, diced peppers, onions, and spices. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of zesty cocktail sauce.
Crab Cake Appetizer$13.50
Two large homemade fried crab cakes served with a side of cocktail sauce and tzatziki sauce.
Crab Cake Entree$19.95
Two large homemade fried crab cakes. Served with potato medley and your choice of steamed asparagus or broccoli, and cocktail or tzatziki sauce.
More about Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia
Main pic

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg - 1470 S Main St

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg - 1470 S Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Fish Tacos

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston