Cake in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve cake
The Maroon Door
418 N. Main St., Blacksburg
|Birthday Cake Trifle
|$9.00
Birthday Cake Mousse, Cake Pieces, Birthday Cake Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia
302 N Main St, Blacksburg
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.95
One large homemade crab cake with sweet lump and claw meat, diced peppers, onions, and spices. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of zesty cocktail sauce.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$13.50
Two large homemade fried crab cakes served with a side of cocktail sauce and tzatziki sauce.
|Crab Cake Entree
|$19.95
Two large homemade fried crab cakes. Served with potato medley and your choice of steamed asparagus or broccoli, and cocktail or tzatziki sauce.