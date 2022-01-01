Go
Toast

Blake's Place

Blake's Place Café & Catering is a casual barbeque restaurant that is known for its high-quality food and friendly service.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1892 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickle Spear
Fries
Blake's Chef Salad$12.29
Smoked turkey breast & pit ham, fresh lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, jack and cheddar cheese.
Blake's Signature BBQ Salad$12.29
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & yellow bell pepper, red onion and your choice of one meat from Blake’s smoker;
Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket, or Pulled Chicken
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Sliced or chopped brisket, BBQ sauce,
red onion and pickles on a French roll
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.29
Smoked chicken breast, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, cilantro, corn, avocado & crisp tortilla strips
Individual (2oz) Side of Spicy BBQ Sauce
Blake's Smoked Wings$12.99
Your Choice of BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Spicy, Sweet Chili. Served with celery sticks and ranch dressing.
Individual (2oz) Side of Regular BBQ Sauce
Fountain Drink
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2901 E Miraloma Ave Suite 1

Anaheim CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bruery Tasting Room - Placentia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

0013 - Fullerton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottle Logic Brewing

No reviews yet

United in the thirst for knowledge and beer.

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston