Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

Bleu Squid is a locally owned, award-winning bakery specializing in indulgent breakfast all day. From the classics to unique breakfast dishes like our omelettes and breakfast sandwiches with a twist, sweet corn pancakes or savory home fry skillets, there’s always something interesting on our menu. We offer fresh squeezed juices, smoothies and locally roasted coffee.
Looking for lunch? We’ve created a selection of salads with house made dressings offered along with hot and cold lobster rolls and house made soups. Our glorious grilled cheese on locally baked artisan breads brings people back again and again.
Our bakery case has an ever-changing selection of delicious baked goods. All created from scratch, our award-winning cupcakes and pastries are perfect for your next event or just an afternoon snack. Please inquire about our bakery offerings for your next function, morning meeting, bridal/baby shower. We do wedding cakes and dessert buffets.

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16

Popular Items

Classic Skillet$9.75
House-made home fries topped with Cherrywood smoked bacon or sausage, cheddar, sour cream and green onions. Add on an egg or two under options.
Veggie Skillet$10.00
House made home fries topped with sauteed spinach, tomato, mushrooms, red peppers and goat cheese. Add on an egg or two under options.
Small Chocolate Milk$2.00
Mac & Cheese$6.00
House made with our special four cheese blend.
Chips$2.25
Kitchen Sink Skillet$12.95
House-made home fries topped with bacon, kielbasa, sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, sauteed spinach, four cheese blend, sour cream and green onion. Add on an egg or two under options.
Kiddie Grilled Cheese$5.75
Large Chocolate Milk$2.75
Cheesey Fries$5.75
Fries with melted four cheese blend.
2 Eggs & Toast With Kielbasa$10.00
2 eggs your style, your choice of toast, kielbasa, and home fries
Location

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16

Mystic CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
