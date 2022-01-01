Go
Blind Bobs

Great food, craft beer, quality spirits, and independent live music!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

430 E 5th St • $$

Avg 4 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
Side of waffle fries$3.50
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks with a side of our home made beer cheese and honey mustard sauce.
Quesadilla$8.00
A sun dried tomato tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese corn, onion, and green pepper. We add some sour cream and salsa on the side and BOOM! You got yourself a quesadilla.
Classic Burger$10.00
A heavy duty six ounce beef patty with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Buffalo chicken with banana peppers, lettuce, ranch dressing and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped up and ready to eat.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders fried crispy and served with your choice of sauce.
Wings$12.00
Flap your way to heaven with eight huge hand breaded wings in your choice of sauce.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Pickle Soup Bowl$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

430 E 5th St

Dayton OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
