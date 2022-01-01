Dayton bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Dayton

Lily's Dayton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lily's Dayton

329 East Fifth Street, Dayton

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib and Sides- Serves Two$79.00
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib with -Potato gratin with gruyere and toasted pecans
-Honey glazed roasted carrots
All menu items come with instructions to finish/warm at home!
Figgy Pudding-Serves 2$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
Christmas Spinach Salad-Serves 2$10.00
Spinach salad with pomegranate seeds, rosemary-goat cheese croutons, maple and bacon vinaigrette
Please ignore where the system says "pick up for now (ready in 25-30 min);" unfortunately, the system doesn't allow us to change this text. **Pick up time is for your custom time on Dec. 23 only.**
More about Lily's Dayton
Old Scratch Pizza image

 

Old Scratch Pizza

440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shorty Pizza$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
Shroom Pizza$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
Elliot Pizza$10.00
Cheese Pizza
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Scratch Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
Angry Beekeeper Pizza$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
More about Old Scratch Pizza
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway image

 

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create your own Bar Pie$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
Garlic Bread$3.00
Fresh Bolillo smothered in House Made Garlic Butter with Fresh Parsley, Basil and sea salt. Toasted to perfection. Add your favorite cheese and make it extra special!
Riverside Round-Up Pizza$10.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Mozzarella and Red Marinara Sauce
More about Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
Tender Mercy image

 

Tender Mercy

607 E. 3rd Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 PACK HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLES$80.00
3-PACK COCKTAILS FOR YOUR GIFTING NEEDS.
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
NOG (Limited Edition)$30.00
LIMITED EDITION NOG!
***for pick-up 12/21 - 12/23 ONLY***
Cognac, bourbon, madeira, fernet branca, milk, cream, whole eggs, sugar, spices - Directions: refrigerate, serve over ice or neat, garnish with fresh nutmeg. Best if consumed within 6 days.
HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLE$30.00
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
More about Tender Mercy
Corner Kitchen image

 

Corner Kitchen

613 E 5th Street, Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Duck Biscuit Sandwich$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
Tex Mex Taco$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
CK Taco$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
More about Corner Kitchen
Myracles Bar And Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Myracles Bar And Grill

1060 Patterson rd, Dayton

Avg 4.7 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
Cheeseburger$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Beef Tacos$9.99
More about Myracles Bar And Grill
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Archer's Breaded Wings (6)$9.30
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
More about Archer's Tavern - Kettering
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits! image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
Spinoza's Swirl Bread$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
Pizza Spins$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
More about Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
Table 33 image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Table 33

130 W 2nd St, Dayton

Avg 4.5 (949 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
Homefries$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
More about Table 33
Bozacks image

 

Bozacks

142 E. Third St., Dayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Truly Seltzer$1.00
More about Bozacks
Turnbuckles & Brews image

 

Turnbuckles & Brews

638 watervilet ave, Kettering

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Turnbuckles & Brews
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4482 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek

Avg 4.4 (664 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Blind Bobs image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blind Bobs

430 E 5th St, Dayton

Avg 4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.00
Flap your way to heaven with eight huge hand breaded wings in your choice of sauce.
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks with a side of our home made beer cheese and honey mustard sauce.
More about Blind Bobs

