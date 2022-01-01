Dayton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Dayton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lily's Dayton
329 East Fifth Street, Dayton
|Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib and Sides- Serves Two
|$79.00
Slow Roasted Herbed Prime Rib with -Potato gratin with gruyere and toasted pecans
-Honey glazed roasted carrots
All menu items come with instructions to finish/warm at home!
|Figgy Pudding-Serves 2
|$12.00
Two figgy puddings with winter spices, orange, dates, and ginger with sticky toffee sauce
|Christmas Spinach Salad-Serves 2
|$10.00
Spinach salad with pomegranate seeds, rosemary-goat cheese croutons, maple and bacon vinaigrette
Old Scratch Pizza
440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Township
|Shorty Pizza
|$5.00
Kids Cheese Pizza
|Shroom Pizza
|$13.00
Forest mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, white truffle oil.
|Elliot Pizza
|$10.00
Cheese Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton
|Applewood Bacon Ranch Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Almonds, House-Made Ranch, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Croutons, Warm Bread
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Romano, Olive Oil
|Angry Beekeeper Pizza
|$12.50
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spicy Salami, Hot Honey, Olive Oil
Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway
3490 Old Troy Pike, Riverside
|Create your own Bar Pie
|$7.00
8" Bar Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Red Marinara Sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Fresh Bolillo smothered in House Made Garlic Butter with Fresh Parsley, Basil and sea salt. Toasted to perfection. Add your favorite cheese and make it extra special!
|Riverside Round-Up Pizza
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper, Mozzarella and Red Marinara Sauce
Tender Mercy
607 E. 3rd Street, Dayton
|3 PACK HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLES
|$80.00
3-PACK COCKTAILS FOR YOUR GIFTING NEEDS.
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
|NOG (Limited Edition)
|$30.00
LIMITED EDITION NOG!
***for pick-up 12/21 - 12/23 ONLY***
Cognac, bourbon, madeira, fernet branca, milk, cream, whole eggs, sugar, spices - Directions: refrigerate, serve over ice or neat, garnish with fresh nutmeg. Best if consumed within 6 days.
|HOLIDAY GIFT BOTTLE
|$30.00
PICK YOUR COCKTAIL, PICK YOUR CHARITY.
$5 DONATED TO CHARITY with each bottle sold.
Corner Kitchen
613 E 5th Street, Dayton
|Duck Biscuit Sandwich
|$9.99
Tangy mustard duck confit, frisée, duck cracklin', egg and house vinaigrette
|Tex Mex Taco
|$4.99
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and habanero mayo
|CK Taco
|$4.99
Ancho chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage and habanero mayo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Myracles Bar And Grill
1060 Patterson rd, Dayton
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Three soft grilled chicken tacos topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, cilantro aioli, and a drizzle of zesty ranch.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Cheeseburger served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
|Beef Tacos
|$9.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering
|Archer's Breaded Wings (12)
|$17.67
Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|Archer's Breaded Wings (6)
|$9.30
Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce
|Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte
|$3.26
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, Beavercreek
|Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.50
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies served warm from our stone hearth oven! (priced per each)
|Spinoza's Swirl Bread
|$8.95
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
|Pizza Spins
|$7.95
Pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella “croissants” served with garlic aioli and warm pizza sauce for dipping
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Table 33
130 W 2nd St, Dayton
|Nana Chip Muffin (GF) (V)
|$4.00
Vegan, GF, bananas, chocolate chips, and organic cane sugar.
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
A house-made cinnamon roll topped with buttercream frosting, toasted pecans and a house-made bourbon syrup
|Homefries
|$5.00
Twice fried mashed potatoes tossed in a house-made compound butter
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blind Bobs
430 E 5th St, Dayton
|Wings
|$12.00
Flap your way to heaven with eight huge hand breaded wings in your choice of sauce.
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Golden fried nuggets filled with creamy macaroni and cheese.
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
Freshly baked pretzel sticks with a side of our home made beer cheese and honey mustard sauce.