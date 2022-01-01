Go
Toast

Blue Iguana

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12727 Shoppes Lane • $$

Avg 4.1 (1253 reviews)

Popular Items

A la Cart Salmon$7.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Boneless BBQ App$13.00
HH Nachos$6.00
Parsley Rice$5.00
8 Chicken Wings$11.00
Side of Guacamole$2.00
Long Island Cocktail$9.00
1 Egg$1.00
Chicken Tenders$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12727 Shoppes Lane

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0305

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly

No reviews yet

Well Crafted Comfort Food

Breakers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston