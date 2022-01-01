Go
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

Enjoy the sweet life!

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

10824 Fairfax Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna Della Casa$15.99
House made lasagna stuffed with ricotta and seasoned meat
Chicken$20.99
Chicken scaloppini in a style of your choice served with homemade linguini or our seasonal vegetable. See menu for styles.
Bruschetta$6.99
Our Chef’s seasonal selection on top of brick oven baked Tuscan bread
Insalata Dolce Vita$6.99
Mixed green salad with cucumber, carrot, red onion, cherry tomato, olives, and balsamic dressing.
Penne Alla Vodka$15.99
Penne pasta with vodka, Parma prosciutto, peas, and mushroom in our pink aurora sauce
Margherita$11.99
Tomato sauce, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Americana$12.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni & ham
Spaghetti Pomodoro$12.99
Fresh homemade Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara Add Meat Sauce, Meatballs, or Sausage $4
Insalata Caesar$7.99
Romaine lettuce with homemade caesar dressing and fresh-grated parmesan
Cheese$10.99
Tomato sauce & Shredded mozzarella cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10824 Fairfax Blvd

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
