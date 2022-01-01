Go
Blue Mountain Brewery

Blue Mountain Brewery is open 7 days a week bringing the revolution of real hand-crafted American beer to our corner of the world. Ten Blue Mountain drafts available at all times, local foods for lunch and dinner, local wines & family friendly.

9519 Critzers Shop Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (3981 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Harvest Bowl (Fall 2021)$14.00
Shredded kale and quinoa tossed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with roasted root vegetable medley, dried cranberries, apples, blue cheese, and candied pumpkin seeds
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger$12.00
A mix of black beans, peppers, onions, and spices topped with melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and Southwestern ranch (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Candied Bacon Bourbon Burger$16.00
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill with candied bacon, kickin' bourbon BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, and grilled onions on a butter- toasted challah bun
Creole Cuban Press$14.00
Slow-roasted Virginia pulled pork topped with shaved ham, pepper jack cheese, dill pickles and Creole mayo on a pressed hoagie roll (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Large Wings (10)$17.00
Sold by the pound or half-pound with choice of one wing sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese or ranch(Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Traditional Reuben$15.00
Shaved corned beef, aged Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on marble rye bread. Tofu substitution available upon request. (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Organic chicken breast, tossed in herbs and spices on a roll with Swiss Cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and honey mustard (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun
BMB Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill with your choice of cheese on a challah bun and topped with fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, and our special basil mayo (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF Bun
Margherita$23.00
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara drizzled with garlic infused olive oil (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Goodwin Creek Farm Pretzel$8.00
Warm, soft, and sweet farm pretzel salted and lightly buttered, served with a choice of one: Blue Mountain ale mustard, house-made cheese sauce, or Chipotle BBQ sauce**Vegan (Contains Gluten, Soy)
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9519 Critzers Shop Rd.

Afton VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
