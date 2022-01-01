Go
Blue Sage Pizza

685 marketplace plz. c-8

Popular Items

10” Thin Crust$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Thin Crust is cooked till it’s crispy with no hand rolled edge.
18” Hand Tossed$15.00
Our 18” Monster has 8 slices and typically feeds 3 - 4 adults. Hand Tossed is our signature crust with a hand rolled edge.
10” Gluten Free$8.00
Our gluten free pizza comes on a cauliflower crust, and is only available in a personal size. Choose one of our specialty pies, or create your own from our list of toppings.
20 Wings$20.00
Our chicken wings are baked to perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce, and served with dipping sauce on the side. Half & Half sauces by request for #20 count only.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
10” Hand Tossed$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Hand Tossed is our signature crust with a hand rolled edge.
Side Ranch$0.50
14” Hand Tossed$10.00
Our 14” Medium has 8 slices and typically feeds 2 - 3 adults. Hand Tossed is our signature crust with a hand rolled edge.
Stromboli$8.00
Rolled pizza dough, filled with Mozzarella cheese and your choice of pizza toppings. Served with pizza sauce on the side. Toppings are $1 each. Specialty Stromboli’s is $12 each.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Served flatbread style, cut into lots of small finger food slices, and served with ranch and pizza sauce for dipping.
Location

Steamboat Spring CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
