Bluebird
Serving comfort foods and classics to Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood!
2863 N. Clark St
Popular Items
Location
2863 N. Clark St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sapori Trattoria
cozy Italian Trattoria located in Lincoln Park
Come in and enjoy!
Parson's Chicken and Fish
Come on in and enjoy!
5411 Empanadas
Come in and enjoy!
George Street Pub
Come on in and enjoy!