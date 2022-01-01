Go
Toast

Bluebird

Serving comfort foods and classics to Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood!

2863 N. Clark St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Elote$5.95
roasted corn salad topped with garlic aioli, queso cojita/parmesan blend, and a spice blend of paprika, cayenne, coriander seed, and dried cilantro
Truffle Burger$12.95
Duck fat fried mushrooms, Swiss, and truffle aioli. Served on a Brioche bun.
Smoked Gouda Burger$12.95
Applewood bacon, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli. Served on a Brioche bun
The Bluebird$12.50
Our Fried chicken with Merkt’s beer cheddar, applewood bacon, honey chipotle mustard, and crisp greens.
Cheese burger$11.50
Double patty burger made from sirloin, brisket, and short rib blended patty, American cheese, house pickles, dijonnaise, red onion. Served on a Brioche bun.
Santa Fe Salad$11.95
Roasted chicken, avocado, roma tomato, red onion, corn, white cheddar. served with our house chipotle ranch
Nashville Hot$11.50
Fried Buttermilk chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, and house pickles. Served on a Brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh tossed in our signature spice blend, house slaw, Roma tomato, house pickles, chipotle ranch dressing. Served on a Brioche bun.
Cobb Salad$11.95
Chopped roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, roma tomato, and blue cheese. Served on mixed greens tossed in our house made lemon vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Tots$5.50
See full menu

Location

2863 N. Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sapori Trattoria

No reviews yet

cozy Italian Trattoria located in Lincoln Park
Come in and enjoy!

Parson's Chicken and Fish

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

5411 Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

George Street Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston