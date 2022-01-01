Go
Toast

Bodhi's Bowl

Healthy, fresh, globally inspired rice bowls!

1124 S Lewis Avenue • $

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafelopolis$10.75
Crispy house-made falafel balls served on a bed of Mediterranean rice with sweet ginger spinach, sumac vinaigrette salad, crumbled feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki, & sweet pickled red onion.
Ali Baba (GF)$12.25
Crispy gyro-style beef and lamb atop a bed of creamy garlic rice served with feta cheese, cucumber tzatziki, lemon pepper salad, ginger spinach salad, sweet pickled red onion, & spicy carrot hummus. (pictured w/naan bread)
El Bebe Gordito$11.25
Creamy chipotle roasted chicken served with house-made refried black beans, salsa verde, cilantro sour cream, and our very own roasted vegetables Vera Cruz! Topped with salsa fresca, crispy tortilla strips and fried jalapenos. (pictured w/chipotle chicken AND chipotle steak 😋)
Chakra Chana$10.75
Fresh Chickpea curry made with our in-house masala blend served on a bed of coconut rice with ginger spinach salad, vegetable sambar, pineapple salsa, and fresh cilantro.
3 Cheese Bodhi Mac side$3.50
An 8oz side version of our award winning mac n cheese!
Santorini Salad$11.25
Fresh spinach salad tossed in creamy roasted garlic dressing, crisp falafel balls, feta cheese, diced cucumber, tomato, crispy artichoke hearts & honey brussel sprouts, spicy carrot hummus, sweet pickled red onion, & warm onion naan.
3-Cheese Bodhi Mac$8.75
Creamy elbow macaroni in our award winning 3-cheese sauce. Topped with aged parmesan cheese and fried onions! (pictured with buffalo chicken - Bobby Style!)
Krishnaswamy Salmon$12.75
Flash seared 4oz Atlantic salmon cooked to order over a bed of Chennai lemon rice, served with vegetable sambar, honey ginger spinach salad, thakkali (tomato) curry, pistachio, & pineapple salsa.
Poutine$8.75
Our Canadian legend of a bowl features crispy french fries, rich brown gravy, and Wisconsin cheese curds! Get some steak or buffalo chicken on it and you're set! (pictured with steak)
Red Bird Bangkok$11.75
Authentic coconut Thai curry chicken on a bed of fresh white rice served with honey ginger spinach, green beans in sticky Thai peanut sauce, and cucumber bean sprout salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1124 S Lewis Avenue

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Howdy Burger MRM

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt and Vinegar

No reviews yet

918 fast casual kitchen- specializing in modern american comfort food for everyone. vegan options available

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

No reviews yet

Tulsa's Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Seriously Hot Chicken.

MRM Merch - Info Booth

No reviews yet

Mother Road Market Information Booth and Route 66 Merchandise Stand

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston