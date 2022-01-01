Bon Temps Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • STEAKS
1211 West Pinhook • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1211 West Pinhook
Lafayette LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Made from scratch everyday.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
The Taste of Southern Tradition.
Blanchard’s BBQ
At Blanchard's BBQ, we pair old school BBQ with contemporary cuisine - think Texas-style brisket with hand-cut poutine fries with a cold craft beer. This is a family thing. Three generations of Blanchards have loved nothing more than standing around a smoky pit and carving off a little something for someone special. We love to share our love. Come get something to eat.
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!