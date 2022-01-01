Go
Bon Temps Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • STEAKS

1211 West Pinhook • $$

Avg 4.7 (2833 reviews)

Popular Items

Mesquite Grilled Meatloaf$11.95
Homemade Southern style meatloaf. Mesquite grilled and served over our signature red hot potatoes.
Crawfish Etouffee Pot Pie$14.95
Homemade pie crust filled with Ms. Gloria's famous crawfish étouffée. Served with your choice of side.
Water
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$6.95
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$12.95
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
Red Fish$16.95
Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger$10.95
Shrimp & Tasso Pasta$16.95
Salad$14.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1211 West Pinhook

Lafayette LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
