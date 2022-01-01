Go
Boondocks BBQ image
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Boondocks BBQ

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

149 Reviews

$$

N67W33525 County Road K

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

N67W33525 County Road K, Oconomowoc WI 53066

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foolery's Liquid Therapy

No reviews yet

Bar & Restaurant

Bayside on Okauchee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Between the Lakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Boondocks BBQ

orange star4.5 • 149 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston