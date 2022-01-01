Go
Bottle Logic Brewing

Return to Saturn (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON$24.95
Gin Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour with Passion Fruit, Lemon, Orgeat, and Falernum • 12% ABV • Return To Saturn is the Saturn cocktail-inspired first entry in our "Lightning in a Bottle" project. While rum has long held the spotlight in tiki-style cocktails, the Saturn is where gin and its spiced, herbal nuances achieve a tropical stardom all its own.
We aged Return To Saturn in Tom Cat gin barrels before dosing it with perfectly ripe passionfruit -- a sweet and vibrantly tart base on which to build additional layers of house-made orgeat, the blended ginger-lime-clove tones of falernum, and a final spark of fresh lemon juice.
Shake the bottle gently before opening and serve over a giant ice cube in a rocks glass!
Ghost Proton (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 6 PER PERSON$25.95
Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Moress Stout • 13.5% ABV • Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial S'Mores Stout built on a blend of Darkstar November and a viscous Rye Double Mash base that was brewed and finished with hundreds of pounds of marshmallows, graham crackers, and cacao nibs.⁣
Birds of Paradise (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON$24.95
Rum Barrel-Aged Fruit Sour steeped on Grapefruit and Orange Peels, then finished with Pineapple and Lime • 14% ABV • Birds of Paradise is a cheeky twist on a Jungle Bird cocktail, and it's the first collaborative entry in our "Lightning in a Bottle" project! We’ve been swapping hops and talking technique with Green Cheek Brewing team for years — now we’re psyched to finally join forces in this innovative new release!
We aged Birds of Paradise in Barbadian rum barrels before steeping the liquid on a vibrant blend of dried orange and grapefruit peels to mimic the citrus-driven bitterness of the cocktail’s Aperol component. A tempering tropical sweetness of fresh pineapple alights on the palate with a peck of fresh lime juice, all culminating in an integrated-but-obvious 14% exhale.
Shake the bottle gently before opening and serve over a giant ice cube in a rocks glass!
Reaction State (2022) (500mL Bottle) • LIMIT 4 PER PERSON$25.95
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Breakfast Stout • 11.5% ABV • Rise and shine, Fellow Innovators!
We're thrilled to announce the third bottled batch of Reaction State! This fan-favorite was rebrewed for the first time as a viscous, velvety double mash Imperial Stout base, then aged in a combination of Elijah Craig, Bernheim, and Old Fitzgerald bourbon barrels, then finished through Ecuadorian cacao nibs, "Eclipse" blend coffee beans from Onyx, dark maple syrup, a finishing dollop of vanilla, and just a hint of cinnamon.
Tropical Hideaway (16oz Can 4-Pack)$24.00
Smoothie Style Berliner • 5.61% ABV • Dole Whip-inspired tiki berliner brewed with a TON (truly, 2,116lbs) of pineapple, then finished with marshmallows and Madagascar vanilla to perfectly capture the hallowed hue and famous flavor of Disneyland's most popular dessert. It's 50% pineapple, straight up, so be sure to give it a gentle shake to mix up all the fruit before opening!
Banzai Break (16oz Can 4-Pack)$24.00
Smoothie Style Berliner • 6% ABV • An açaí bowl in beer form! Bursting with bright strawberry and blueberry on a base of banana, granola, and coconut. You're gonna get barreled by the viscosity of banana on this thing, it's unbelievable -- a literal 6% ABV fruit smoothie.⁣⁣
