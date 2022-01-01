Go
Bout Time Pub & Grub

3318 Decker Lake Dr • $$

Avg 4 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings Smoked$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Reuben$13.00
A generous portion of hot corned beef, piled high on a toasted marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3318 Decker Lake Dr

West Valley City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
