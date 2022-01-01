Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
3318 Decker Lake Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3318 Decker Lake Dr
West Valley City UT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Cafe Silvestre
We create an exciting, no-holds-barred mix of flavors and textures based on Mexican and regional Southwest American dishes, paired with fresh cocktails, friendly service, and a fun, lively atmosphere.
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Crave Cookies
Cookies Without Limits!