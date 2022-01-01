Go
Toast

Bradford Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

87 Haverhill St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Local Burger$16.95
Maine Family Farm beef, New Hampshire cured bacon and Vermont Cheddar cheese. Served on a locally baked Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion.
Fish Tacos$18.95
Gloucester Haddock (blackened or fried) served in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and sriracha sour cream
Seafood Casserole$22.95
Sea scallops, Gloucester Haddock, shrimp topped with a Ritz crumb. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
BBQ Steak Tips$24.95
Aged House BBQ marinated Angus steak tips with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Poke Bowl$18.95
Your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Tempura shrimp with sushi rice, carrots, daikon radish, mango, edamame, sonomono cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions, micro greens and spicy Nishiwaki sauce.
California Club Wrap$13.95
Dry rubbed grilled chicken, guacamole, American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato wrapped i n a flour tortilla.
Baked Bavarian Pretzels$10.95
Dusted with Kosher salt and served with our house made cheese sauce.
Nashville Hot Sandwich$15.95
Fried panko encrusted chicken breast topped with pickled cabbage and spicy cherry peppers. Topped with a Sriracha Aioli.
Braised Short Rib Poutine$13.95
French fries topped with gravy, melted cheese and chopped short rib.
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Hand battered chicken and deep fried. Served with celery and carrots
See full menu

Location

87 Haverhill St

Rowley MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grove - Briar Barn Inn

No reviews yet

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu the freshest ingredients and locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats in a farmhouse setting.
If you'd like to dine-in, reservations are suggested, patio seating can be requested, but is based on availability and is not guaranteed.

Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)

No reviews yet

Grove at Briar Barn Inn offers a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu, developed by our award-winning chef at Willowdale Estate, focuses on farm-fresh ingredients, inspired flavors, and classics with a twist.

Fox Creek Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heart & Soul Cafe

No reviews yet

Please call the cafe at 978-356-7685 to place an order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston