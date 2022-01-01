Go
Breakaway Cafe

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Avocado Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/bacon/avocado/cheddar/pico de gallo w/potato hash
Iced Latte
Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
egg and cheese on a brioche roll
add ham/bacon/sausage
Cascade Salad$11.50
greens/apples/cranberries/candied nuts/goat cheese/balsamic vinaigrette
Farmhouse Salad$13.75
Greens/chicken/hardboiled egg/ corn/carrots/cucumber/radish with citrus vinaigrette
Latte
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs/turkey sausage/cheddar cheese/pico de gallo w/potato hash
Avocado Toast$9.75
avocado/lemon/olive oil/sea salt on sourdough bread over greens
add a fried egg
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Buttermilk fried chicken w/lettuce/tomato/mayo
with a side of fries.
TABLT$13.85
turkey/avocado/bacon/tomato/dijonaise on sourdough w/greens
Tourists
Casual
Themed
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
