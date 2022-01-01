Go
Brewers Row

Coffee, Tacos, Beer

BURRITOS • TACOS

3205 N 26th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

YES BAG$0.08
Carnitas Burrito$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carnitas.
Taco Platter$13.50
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Side of rice & beans.
Taco Plate$10.75
3 tacos on corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Bacon Biscuit$8.00
Cheddar-jalapeno baked biscuit sandwich with tapatio aioli, hard fried egg, jack cheese, and bacon.
Al Pastor Burrito$10.75
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and al pastor.
Carne Burrito$11.85
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and carne asada.
Sngl Churro$1.25
made to order
Pollo Burrito$9.85
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and pollo.
Bacon BK Burrito$9.75
Burrito with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa, and bacon.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

3205 N 26th St

Tacoma WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
