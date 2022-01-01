Go
Brewery City Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

5150 Capitol Blvd SE • $$

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own!$18.00
House Salad$6.50
Seasonal lettuce mix, red onions, black olives, grape tomatoes, parmesan and Italian vinaigrette.
Wings$10.25
In classic Hot Sauce or Brewery City BBQ Sauce with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
16" Brewmaster$25.00
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and red onions.
12" Build Your Own!$14.00
14" Build Your Own!$16.00
Side 3oz Ranch$1.00
Cheese Bread$8.75
Focaccia and mozzarella
16" The Meathead$26.50
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, ground beef, Brewery City Sausage and chopped bacon.
12" Brewmaster$18.50
Canadian bacon, Brewery City Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions.
Location

5150 Capitol Blvd SE

Olympia WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Brick on Trosper

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Meconi's Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

No reviews yet

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

Fish Tale Brewpub

No reviews yet

Made 100% from scratch food every day, located in downtown Olympia Fish Tale Brewpub has been serving you fresh food and beer since 1993! Come on in and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, good music and great service, or order with us online at Fishbrewing.com. We look forward to your VISIT!

