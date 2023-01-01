Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Coolidge Corner

Go
Coolidge Corner restaurants
Toast

Coolidge Corner restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Prairie Fire image

PIZZA

Prairie Fire

242 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.1 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Prairie Fire
Paris Creperie image

SMOOTHIES • CREPES

Paris Creperie

278 Harvard St, Brookline

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza (Cheese version)$12.00
More about Paris Creperie

Browse other tasty dishes in Coolidge Corner

Gyoza

Chicken Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Katsu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Map

More near Coolidge Corner to explore

Brookline Village

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston