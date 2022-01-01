Go
Bugambilias

5763 E 86th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dr. Pepper$2.99
Taco supreme with sour cream$3.15
sour cream$0.89
Rice$2.99
Arroz Con Pollo$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on rice covered with queso sauce
Queso Dip$3.99
Our homemade queso sause
Refried beans$2.99
Carne Asada$3.99
Grilled steak served with onions and cilantro
Location

5763 E 86th St

Castleton IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
