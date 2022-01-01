Go
Bulla Gastrobar

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

8870 SW 136 ST

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Meatballs$12.00
Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
Potato Tortilla$8.00
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Cannelloni Tapa$10.00
Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Serrano Ham Croquettes$8.50
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
Location

MIAMI FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

