Bulla Gastrobar
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
8870 SW 136 ST
Popular Items
Location
8870 SW 136 ST
MIAMI FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.
CAO Bakery and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Roasters 'N Toasters
True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm
Sokai Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!