Go
Toast

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

Subs with Attitude.

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

22749 Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)

Popular Items

Slugger
Rib-Eye
Provolone Cheese
Hot Peppers
Grilled Onions
jalapenos
Mushrooms
Chipotle Mayo
Mushroom Steak
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese
Bulldog Whiz
Rib Eye
Grilled Onions
Cheese Whiz
Box Fries$5.00
Side R Fries$3.00
Philly Loaded
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing
Classic Philly
Rib-Eye, Provolone Cheese, Onions
C.B.R.
Grilled/Crispy - chicken, bacon, house-made ranch, american swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato
Egg Roll$7.00
Side Cajun Fries$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

22749 Michigan Ave

Dearborn MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bowl Appetit

No reviews yet

Fresh medi bowls & wraps!

Sheeba Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Brome Modern Eatery

No reviews yet

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

Famous Hamburger

No reviews yet

BURGERS & SHAKES DONE FAMOUS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston