Burger Bar & Tap

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$4.00
Carnitas Fries$12.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Bourbon BBQ sauce, chorizo sausage, beer cheese sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, pico de Gallo, and chipotle sour cream. Served over Fries.
Rancher Burger$15.00
Eight ounce burger patty topped with braised pulled pork, bourbon bbq sauce, smoked
cheddar, and an onion ring on a toasted onion roll.
Beer Cheese Nachos$14.00
Flour chips, sautéed onions and bell
peppers, beer cheese sauce, jack
cheese, salsa verde, iceberg lettuce, and
roasted corn salad, topped with your
choice of chorizo sausage, seasoned ground beef or chicken
Reuben Egg Rolls$13.00
Rueben Egg Rolls! Made with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.
Wonton wrappers filled with house boiled corned beef and swiss cheese, deep fried and served with house made Russian dressing.
Crusted Chicken Tenders$10.00
Corn flake battered, beer brined, deep fried chicken
tenders with pickled jalapenos and BBQ mayo.
Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Burger patty, blackening spices, crispy onion ring,
pickled jalapenos, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted brioche roll
Boneless Chicken Bites$9.00
tender boneless chicken breast bites tossed in a seasoned flour and deep fried til golden. Served with choice of sauce.
Standby Burger$13.00
Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup,
mayo, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun
Breakfast Burger$15.00
eight ounce beef and sausage patty, sharp cheddar
cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, tomato, leaf
lettuce, and maple aioli on a toasted brioche bun
Location

5516 Fenton Road

Flint MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

