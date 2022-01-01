Go
Bushwaller's

At Bushwaller’s we pride ourselves on serving fresh, house-made cuisine in the warmth and comfort of an Irish Pub.
For over 35 years, Bushwaller’s has been one of downtown Frederick’s most popular restaurants.
We specialize in serving savory Irish and American comfort dishes such as Fish ‘n Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers ‘n Mash, Guinness Beef Stew, and Burgers.
We like to think of Bushwaller’s as the community living room so we strive to create a causal, inviting, flavorful dining experience at affordable prices.

SEAFOOD

209 North Market St • $$

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings - 12$14.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Reuben$14.00
House-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1,000 Island, marbled rye.
Fish N Chips$16.00
House-made Harp beer batter, hand dipped filet, fries.
Hand-cut fries$5.00
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Ground beef, Irish vegetables, mashed potatoes, in a bread bowl.
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
House-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1.000 Island dipping sauce.
Crab Pretzel$13.00
Crab dip, beer cheese sauce, & marinara.
Scotch Eggs$9.00
Hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, spicy mustard.
Wings - 6$8.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$17.00
House-braised corned beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, served in a broth with soda bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

209 North Market St

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
