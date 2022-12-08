Thacher & Rye
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Historic Frederick, Maryland, where Chef Bryan Voltaggio's Mid Atlantic cuisine is prepared with seasonal, local ingredients in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
Location
228 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
AGAVE 137 TEQUILA BAR & KITCHEN - 137 North Market Street
No Reviews
137 North Market Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant