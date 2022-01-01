Go
Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits

Open 7am to 2pm Tuesday Through Saturday

1103 West Jackson St

Popular Items

Biscuit + Gravy$4.50
1 biscuit + choice of tomato, white, sausage, or chocolate gravy
Breakfast Biscuit$6.50
Egg, cheese, and your choice of protein on one of our huge fluffy biscuits!
Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Topped with your choice of caramel + pecans or cream cheese icing
Fresh Pastries$5.00
Your choice of sausage + cream cheese or fruit pastry
Fresh Muffins$3.00
Cashmere
Caramel, Hazelnut, Breve
Brewed Coffee
Protein Bowl$9.00
Egg, cheese, sweet potato, your choice of fried chicken (regular or spicy), sausage, or bacon
Sausage Balls$6.00
5 per order
Chicken Biscuit$5.00
Your choice of spicy or regular fried chicken on one of our huge fluffy biscuits!
1103 West Jackson St

Tupelo MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
ForkLift Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order. . . . Try using our Pick-Up Window for extra convenience!

Harveys Tupelo

"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

BBC Tupelo

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

