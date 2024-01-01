Cable Car - 773 Redwood highway
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
773 Redwood highway, Mill valley CA 94941
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chika - Mill Valley
No Reviews
800 Redwood Highway #801, Strawberry Village Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
No Reviews
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
No Reviews
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road Mill Valley, CA 94941
View restaurant