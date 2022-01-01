Go
Cabo Bob's Burritos

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

847 NE Loop 410

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#1 Just Fish Tacos$8.99
3 tacos on Buttermilk Tortillas, Crispy Fish, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico, Shredded Cabbage & Lime.
Pork Single Taco$3.49
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Pork Nachos$9.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Pork Salad$7.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
#8 Bobs Chicken Bowl$9.99
Chicken Fajita, Brown Rice, Baja Beans, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Mango Pico & Guacamole.
#4 Fish Burrito$8.99
Ancho Chili or Cilantro Tomatillo Tortillas, Crispy Fish, White Rice, Black Beans, Onion, Mango Pico, Cilantro, Cabbae, Chipotle Crema & Lime
Fish Nachos$10.99
A double scoop of queso over chips with all the toppings.
Brisket Salad$9.99
Fresh greens with your choice of Ancho Rancho, Chipotle Crema or Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
#6 Brisket & Queso$10.99
Ancho Chili Tortilla, Brisket, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Queso, Lettuce, Cilantro & 66 Red Pepper Sauce
#5 The Pork Burrito$7.99
Ancho chili tortilla, pork, white rice, black beans, grilled onions & peppers, cheese, cilantro & 66 red sauce
Location

847 NE Loop 410

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
