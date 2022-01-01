Go
Cactus Restaurant image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Cactus Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2280 Reviews

$$

2506 N Proctor St

Tacoma, WA 98406

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Green Enchilada$16.00
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Silverware
Tex Mex Queso$10.00
Green chile–cheese dip, housemade chorizo, red onion, cilantro, tortilla chips.
1 Taco Brisket$7.00
Applewood-smoked brisket, cascabel salsa, jack cheese, red onion escabeche, cilantro.
No Silverware
Traditional Guacamole$8.50
Crushed Hass avocados, cilantro, lime, onion and serrano chiles. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Austin Style Guacamole$12.00
The best of both worlds. Our
traditional guacamole smothered
in green-chile queso and topped
with pico de gallo. Comes with our house made chips and fresh salsa casera.
Burrita Brisket Lenera$17.00
Applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, cumin black beans, New Mexico green chile sauce, buttermilk crema.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma WA 98406

Directions

Nearby restaurants

WAFFLE STOP
orange star4.3 • 1339
2710 N Proctor Tacoma, WA 98407
View restaurantnext
Cooks Tavern
orange star4.3 • 606
3201 N 26th Street Tacoma, WA 98407
View restaurantnext
Brewers Row
orange star4.6 • 645
3205 N 26th St Tacoma, WA 98407
View restaurantnext
Katie Downs
orange star4.2 • 373
3211 Ruston Way Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tacoma

Hops n Drops
orange star4.6 • 7385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
orange star4.2 • 5998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 5621
2121 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 2728
210 Garfield Street Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Cactus Restaurant

orange star4.7 • 2280 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston