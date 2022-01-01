Go
Cafe del Soul

Eat. Drink. Relax. Great food & good vibes are set-care at Cafe del Soul.

SMOOTHIES

1408 4th Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

Have a Chips$2.97
Quinoa Wrap...$12.07
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Mediterranean Muse...$8.10
Southwestern Salad...$10.45
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos de Maria...$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Ginger Limeade$4.32
Chipotle Sungoddess...$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Quinoa Quesadilla...$12.07
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Curry Don't Stop...$10.26
Chipotle Sunrise...$9.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1408 4th Street

San Rafael CA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
