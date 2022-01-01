Go
Cafe Lalibela

849 West University Dr

Popular Items

Fosolia$5.75
Lightly spiced green beans cooked with tomatoes, carrots and onion. Served with injera. Vegan.
Injera$1.25
Ethiopian bread. A crepe like sourdough bread made from a mixture of teff and wheat flour.
Shiro Wat$5.75
Spiced chickpeas flour cooked with, onion and seasoned with garlic and ginger. Served with injera. Vegan.
Gomen$5.75
Chopped collard greens cooked with fresh garlic, ginger and onion. Served with injera. Vegan.
Yebeg Alicha Wat$6.50
Mild lamb stew simmered in mild sauce, kibbeh (spiced clarified butter), onion and turmeric. Served with injera.
Doro Wat$6.25
Spicy chicken stew simmered in spicy berbere (chili powder) sauce, kibbeh (spiced clarified butter), and onion, flavored with various spices. Served with injera.
Key Sega Wat$6.25
Tender beef cubes simmered in spicy berbere (chili powder) sauce and onion, flavored with various spices. Served with injera.
Yekik Alicha$5.75
Yellow split peas cooked with onion, turmeric and herb. Served with injera. Vegan.
Vegetable Combo$16.75
A combination of fasolia, gomen, misr wat and tikil gomen. Served with injera and garnished with salad. Vegan.
Tikil Gomen$5.75
Lightly spiced cabbage with carrots, potatoes and turmeric. Served with injera. Vegan.
Location

Tempe AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
