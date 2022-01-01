Go
Caffe Buondi

11529 Springmill Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (431 reviews)

Pollo Fritto CO$13.95
Field greens, fried chicken, roasted red peppers, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
Biscoff Stuffed French Toast CO$11.95
Side of Bacon CO$5.95
CR 7 CO$11.95
Whole grain toast, avocado, corn, cilantro, tomatoes, garlic-basil-lemon aioli.
Arugula & Almonds CO$3.95
Arugula, diced tomatoes, sliced almonds, olive oil
Salmone Salad CO$15.95
Mixed field greens, grilled salmon, feta, spicy pecans, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shoestring potatoes
Vegano Bowl CO$14.95
Quinoa, corn, black beans, red onion, cauliflower, sweet potato, swiss chard, and avocado. Topped with avocado-cilantro aioli
Ascari CO$11.95
Asiago bagel, garlic-herb spread, arugula, over-hard egg, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon
Andretti CO$12.95
Savory crepe folded with chicken, leeks, brie, and creamy horseradish spread
Buffon CO$14.95
Smoked salmon, goat cheese, capers, tomatoes, red onions, avocado served on toasted ciabatta
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

11529 Springmill Rd

Carmel IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
