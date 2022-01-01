Go
Toast

Canary

1953 Montrose Blvd

Popular Items

Twice Baked Almond Croissant$6.00
Mini Pound Cake$4.50
Muffin$4.50
Flat White$4.00
Americano$3.25
Mini Biscoff Croissant Cube$5.00
Latte$4.50
Cold Brew$4.50
Twice Baked Baklava Croissant$6.50
Our Classic Butter Croissant filled with Almond / Pistachio Frangipane , Baklava Filling (Walnut & Pistachio) & brushed with honey simple syrup
Location

1953 Montrose Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
