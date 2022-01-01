Go
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

Fast Italian* Fresh Ingredients
Since 1996
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2001 N Federal Hwy • $

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.95
Meatballs (2) Pieces$10.95
In sauce
Medium Cheese Pizza 14”$16.95
Pasta /Vodka Sauce$16.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Personal Cheese Pizza 10”$12.00
Garlic Rolls
Slice Cheese$3.00
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$19.95
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable
Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Large Cheese Pizza 18"$19.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2001 N Federal Hwy

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scorpion Wings - Boca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunset Sushi

No reviews yet

Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily.
*We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions
*We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions
For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com

Living Green Cafe

No reviews yet

Make your own plate or choose one of our sandwiches. Start the day with a juice, lunch with a sandwich, make your own hot plate for dinner with a bottle of wine for here or take it home. Simple & to the point. Cheers!

Brooklyn Water Bagel

No reviews yet

Believing that there are no shortcuts to creating quality products, Brooklyn Water Bagel.® never deviates from the old-world artisan recipe for making bagels and uses only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, including our proprietary water.
Our bagels are boiled in our Brooklynized® water and then baked fresh daily at our stores. Staying true to the traditional New York style bagel, these gourmet bagels, which are hot and ready to be served, are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

