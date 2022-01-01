Go
Toast

CAO Bakery and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

12505 S Dixie Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Single egg$1.50
Tostada$2.00
Cafe Con Leche (Medium)$2.50
French Fries$3.00
Tequeno Cheese$2.25
The Original$7.80
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Bacon$2.00
Colada$1.75
Iced Coffee$3.25
See full menu

Location

12505 S Dixie Hwy

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roasters 'N Toasters

No reviews yet

True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm

Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.
Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Chill-N Nitrogen Pinecrest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston