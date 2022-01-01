Go
Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Greek Salad$8.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini, clamata olives, red onion, & feta cheese
Alfredo$11.00
Romano cheese & black pepper cream sauce
Garlic & Oil$9.00
Roasted garlic, olive oil & parsley
Capo de Capi$25.00
Green pepper, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushroom, black & green olives, & mozzarella cheese
White Pie$22.00
Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, no red sauce
Tomato Basil Bisque$6.50
Tomato, basil, rosemary, cream and a dollop of ricotta
Marinara$9.00
Our secret recipe made with tomatoes and herbs
Meat Sauce$11.00
Seasoned ground beef in marinara
Buffalo Chicken$26.00
Buffalo ranch sauce, fried chicken, crispy bacon, red onion, & mozzarella cheese
No red sauce
Ultimate Meat$25.50
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, extra cheese
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW

Acworth GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
