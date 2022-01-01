Go
Cha For Tea Long Beach

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face.

5720 E 7th st.

Popular Items

Classic Black Milk Tea (Large)$4.25
Large Size
Almond Black Milk Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size. #1 Most Popular Milk Tea! Great with Boba!
Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.25
Large Size
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Mango Green Tea (Large)$4.50
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Entrée$9.00
#1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy curndhy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Location

5720 E 7th st.

Long beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
