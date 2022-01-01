Fruit salad in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Champaign restaurants that serve fruit salad
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
Avg 4.3
(699 reviews)
Romaine Fruit Salad
$5.35
Comes with romaine, pineapple, pear, mangoes, apple, celery seeds, and honey dijon dressing. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad
$5.00
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
