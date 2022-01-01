Go
Located on the Guilford Green, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to fresh seafood to specialty burgers, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Guilford. With beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.

The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!

25 Whitfield Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta$23.00
Blackened chicken breast, served over cavatappi pasta with spinach & roasted red peppers in a garlic cream sauce
Cobb Salad$16.00
Quarter head of Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles & hardwood smoked bacon, with house blue cheese dressing
Chapter One Burger$16.00
6oz all beef patty, seasoned with house spice rub, pepperjack cheese, pecanwood smoked shoulder bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and Chapter One sauce, served on a brioche bun with Chapter fries & a pickle
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Side Truffle Fries$6.00
Coconut Fried Shrimp$14.00
Breaded Gulf shrimp, served with fresh lemon & sweet Thai chili sauce
Fried Calamari$14.00
Breaded Loligo squid, flash fried with hot cherry peppers and lightly tossed in sweet Thai chili, served with fresh lemon
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Choice of char-grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle, built just for you
Baked Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with house-made béchamel and shredded cheddar, topped with herd toasted bread crumbs
Location

25 Whitfield Street

Guilford CT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
