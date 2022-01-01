Chapter One Food & Drink
Located on the Guilford Green, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to fresh seafood to specialty burgers, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Guilford. With beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.
The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!
25 Whitfield Street
Guilford CT
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
